UAF Senate Approves Establishment Of Faculty Of Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 07:15 PM

UAF senate approves establishment of Faculty of Health & Pharmaceutical Sciences

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Senate has approved the establishment of Faculty of Health and Pharmaceutical Sciences to address the health related issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Senate has approved the establishment of Faculty of Health and Pharmaceutical Sciences to address the health related issues.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr.

Iqrar Ahmad Khan presided over the senate meeting as nominee of the the Governor and said that Faculty of Arts & Humanities has also been set up recently whereas the Faculty of food Nutrition & Home Sciences was established about a decade ago under which the degree of BS Human Nutrition and Dietetics was introduced first time in Pakistan and the research work was strengthened.

The university was mulling to another faculty titled faculty of law & governance, he added.

