UAF Students Go To Fields For Wheat Campaign In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Thousands of students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday are out to the agricultural fields under a 13-day wheat campaign in five divisions of the province
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Thousands of students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday are out to the agricultural fields under a 13-day wheat campaign in five divisions of the province.
The UAF spokesman said that the students would disseminate experts’ recommendations and guide farmers about latest trends and environmental-friendly technology in addition to persuading them to get first-hand knowledge regarding agricultural problems.
He said that the university in collaboration with Agriculture Extension Department Punjab had kicked off the wheat campaign from November 18 which would continue up to November 30.
He said that UAF students would work in Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal, Gujrat and Gujranwala divisions. The initiative involves thousands of students from postgraduate and undergraduate programs, he said, adding that the students under the supervision of agricultural experts had departed to visit farmers’ fields in various villages across the five divisions where they would share expert’s advice aimed at boosting per acre wheat productivity.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan while presiding over a meeting of deans’ committee said that this campaign would not only benefit the farmers but also provide students with valuable hands-on experience in addressing real-world agricultural challenges.
During this campaign, students would convince the farmers to adopt modern agricultural practices, timely sowing, use certified seeds, and apply balanced fertilizers to enhance crop yield, he added.
Reiterating the university’s commitment to community outreach, Dr Sarwar Khan said that this year’s drive follows the success of a similar initiative last year.
He stressed the need for making cutting-edge agricultural technology accessible to the farmers and said that the university in collaboration with Washington State University had introduced new wheat varieties that were compatible with the world productivity enhancement.
He said that in the recent past, the UAF had introduced new varieties of various crops including GM sugarcane varieties, soybean, maize, cotton and others that will help ensure the food security in the country.
He said that the UAF ranked among top 50 best universities of the world in the fields of Agriculture and Forestry.
Dr Ghulam Murtaza is the convener of the campaign committee while the coordinators for the different division include Dr Riaz Virk, Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir, Dr Asim Aqeel, Dr Zahid Abbas and Dr Tahir Munir Butt.
Moreover, in an event at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) held in connection with wheat campaign, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Shahid Ibn-e-Zamir, Dr Muhammad Naveed, Director Agricultural Extension Khalid Mehmood, Director Wheat Ayub Research Dr Javed Ahmad, MPA Rao Kashif, and others spoke on the occasion.
Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that the university students participate every year in the wheat campaign. He said that last year, the wheat witnessed a bumper crop, thanks to the adaptation of the latest technology.
He urged the students to talk with the farming community in local language so that they can understand and adopt the message in an easy way.
He said that the university was opening up new chapters of progress and prosperity. Our students are capable and trained to address the problems of the farming community, he added.
Rao Kashif said that the government was making an all-out effort to address agricultural challenges and facilitate the farming community by bringing the Kisan package and other reforms.
Khalid Mehmood said that last year, the per acre wheat production in Faisalabad had boosted up two maunds and hoped that this year, it will also bring tangible results.
Recent Stories
CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gunvor Group
PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's ..
5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered
Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes
KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-2024
Current Account records a surplus of $349 million in Oct 24: SBP
FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties
Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed
Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Multan from Tuesday
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad
UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'
More Stories From Education
-
KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-20244 minutes ago
-
Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Multan from Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
Educational reforms, policies discussed in IBCC meeting15 minutes ago
-
KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats 202543 minutes ago
-
COMSATS University Abbottabad campus awards degrees to 1296 graduates during convocation43 minutes ago
-
The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees4 days ago
-
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid smog5 days ago
-
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog6 days ago
-
BISP chairperson emphasizes promotion of Pakistan's cultural heritage through crafts, art7 days ago
-
GCWUF attains position in QS Asia University rankings 202511 days ago
-
Intermediate Part-I papers: 4 fake candidates caught red-handed14 days ago
-
KU, TMC Gulshan Town sign MoU to enhance infrastructure17 days ago