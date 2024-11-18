UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Punjab

Thousands of students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday are out to the agricultural fields under a 13-day wheat campaign in five divisions of the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Thousands of students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday are out to the agricultural fields under a 13-day wheat campaign in five divisions of the province.

The UAF spokesman said that the students would disseminate experts’ recommendations and guide farmers about latest trends and environmental-friendly technology in addition to persuading them to get first-hand knowledge regarding agricultural problems.

He said that the university in collaboration with Agriculture Extension Department Punjab had kicked off the wheat campaign from November 18 which would continue up to November 30.

He said that UAF students would work in Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal, Gujrat and Gujranwala divisions. The initiative involves thousands of students from postgraduate and undergraduate programs, he said, adding that the students under the supervision of agricultural experts had departed to visit farmers’ fields in various villages across the five divisions where they would share expert’s advice aimed at boosting per acre wheat productivity.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan while presiding over a meeting of deans’ committee said that this campaign would not only benefit the farmers but also provide students with valuable hands-on experience in addressing real-world agricultural challenges.

During this campaign, students would convince the farmers to adopt modern agricultural practices, timely sowing, use certified seeds, and apply balanced fertilizers to enhance crop yield, he added.

Reiterating the university’s commitment to community outreach, Dr Sarwar Khan said that this year’s drive follows the success of a similar initiative last year.

He stressed the need for making cutting-edge agricultural technology accessible to the farmers and said that the university in collaboration with Washington State University had introduced new wheat varieties that were compatible with the world productivity enhancement.

He said that in the recent past, the UAF had introduced new varieties of various crops including GM sugarcane varieties, soybean, maize, cotton and others that will help ensure the food security in the country.

He said that the UAF ranked among top 50 best universities of the world in the fields of Agriculture and Forestry.

Dr Ghulam Murtaza is the convener of the campaign committee while the coordinators for the different division include Dr Riaz Virk, Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir, Dr Asim Aqeel, Dr Zahid Abbas and Dr Tahir Munir Butt.

Moreover, in an event at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) held in connection with wheat campaign, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Shahid Ibn-e-Zamir, Dr Muhammad Naveed, Director Agricultural Extension Khalid Mehmood, Director Wheat Ayub Research Dr Javed Ahmad, MPA Rao Kashif, and others spoke on the occasion.

Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that the university students participate every year in the wheat campaign. He said that last year, the wheat witnessed a bumper crop, thanks to the adaptation of the latest technology.

He urged the students to talk with the farming community in local language so that they can understand and adopt the message in an easy way.

He said that the university was opening up new chapters of progress and prosperity. Our students are capable and trained to address the problems of the farming community, he added.

Rao Kashif said that the government was making an all-out effort to address agricultural challenges and facilitate the farming community by bringing the Kisan package and other reforms.

Khalid Mehmood said that last year, the per acre wheat production in Faisalabad had boosted up two maunds and hoped that this year, it will also bring tangible results.