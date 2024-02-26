UAF to arrange Gurr Mela on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organize Annual Gurr Mela here on Tuesday (February 27, 2024).

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan will inaugurate the festival by cutting ribbon in a formal ceremony scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. in Agriculture Heritage Museum UAF while the Mela will remain open for general public up to 5 p.m., a spokesman of the university said here on Monday.