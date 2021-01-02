UAF to auction 2884 maunds wheat chaff

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will auction wheat chaff (toori) weighing 2884 maunds at its Postgraduate Agriculture Research Station (PARS) Jhang road here on January 14

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will auction wheat chaff (toori) weighing 2884 maunds at its Postgraduate Agriculture Research Station (PARS) Jhang road here on January 14.

UAF spokesman informed that wheat chaff was available in 16 heaps at different sites in UAF farm.

Successful bidder will pay 1/3 amount of the total cost while he will also be bound to collect the auctioned commodity till March 31.

If the bidder failed to collect wheat chaff till the last date the commodity will be re-auctioned. More information could be taken from Directorate of Farms UAF during office timings, he added.