UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF To Auction Sugarcane Crops On December 1-3

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:09 PM

UAF to auction sugarcane crops on December 1-3

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has decided to auction its sugarcane crops over 219 kanal here on December 1 and 3, 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :-:University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has decided to auction its sugarcane crops over 219 kanal here on December 1 and 3, 2020.

UAF spokesman told APP on Sunday that 60 kanal of sugarcane crop was situated at Murabbah No.63, 60 kanal crop at Murabbah No.43 and 35 kanal crops in Murabbah No.50 in Chak No.217-RB Achkera Narwala Road Faisalabad, 44 Kanal crops in Murabbah No.

24 and 20 Kanal crops in Murabbah No.29 at PARS Farm Jhang Road.

He said the auction for crops of Achkera Farm will be held at Directorate of Farms UAF Achkera at 10:00 a.m. on December 01 while crops of PARS farm would be auctioned on December 3 and 1/3 amount of the total price would be received from the successful bidder on the spot.

More information in this regard can be obtained from Land Utilization Officer UAF through telephone number 041-9201203, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Jhang Price December Sunday 2020 From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

PM slams opposition for holding rallies amid incre ..

9 minutes ago

Three killed, 3 injured in Kamonki firing incident ..

1 minute ago

Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) a beacon of light for ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Extends Retaliatory Measures Against West Un ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Zinichev Arrives in Armenia to Discuss Hu ..

2 minutes ago

US, Uzbekistan Elevate Bilateral Talks to Strategi ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.