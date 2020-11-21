UAF to auction sugarcane crops on December 1-3

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has decided to auction its sugarcane crops over 219 kanal here on December 1 and 3, 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :-:University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has decided to auction its sugarcane crops over 219 kanal here on December 1 and 3, 2020.

UAF spokesman told APP on Sunday that 60 kanal of sugarcane crop was situated at Murabbah No.63, 60 kanal crop at Murabbah No.43 and 35 kanal crops in Murabbah No.50 in Chak No.217-RB Achkera Narwala Road Faisalabad, 44 Kanal crops in Murabbah No.

24 and 20 Kanal crops in Murabbah No.29 at PARS Farm Jhang Road.

He said the auction for crops of Achkera Farm will be held at Directorate of Farms UAF Achkera at 10:00 a.m. on December 01 while crops of PARS farm would be auctioned on December 3 and 1/3 amount of the total price would be received from the successful bidder on the spot.

More information in this regard can be obtained from Land Utilization Officer UAF through telephone number 041-9201203, he added.