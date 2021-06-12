UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF VC Stresses Industry-academia Linkages For Development

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:53 PM

UAF VC stresses industry-academia linkages for development

Industry-Academia linkages is a prerequisite to transform traditional agriculture commodities into a value-added and hi-tech agriculture industry compatible with the global needs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Industry-Academia linkages is a prerequisite to transform traditional agriculture commodities into a value-added and hi-tech agriculture industry compatible with the global needs.

This was stated Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi, vice chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Addressing the office-bearers and executive committee members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Saturday, he said that education and research had played an instrumental role in innovation and development at the global level. Without it, no country or society could grow and prosper, he added.

About the UAF, he said that it was one of the leading educational institutes which had provided highly skilled and qualified manpower for the agriculture sector, which was contributing approximately 3% share to the GDP.

About the global ranking of the university, he said there were five hundred important and impact-making universities which had made quality research in different sectors. He said that 16 Pakistani universities were included in 500 top universities and the UAF was among the best Pakistani universities. He said that 35,000 students were studying in this university while it has world standard faculty. "Most of them have completed their PhDs and post-doctorate from the developed world.

He promised that a special desk would be created to further cement relations between the FCCI and the UAF.

Responding to a question, he rejected a notion that India was far ahead of Pakistan in the agriculture sector. He said that in many crops, our performance was excellent as compared to India, but there was still room to further improve the production capability and enhance per acre yield.

About low production of cotton, he said that the government must introduce a zoning system and ensure strict implementation on it to control overall yield and discourage excessive cultivation of any crop.

He said that the farming community of Pakistan should also be motivated to switch over to high-value crops as it would help weed out rural poverty in addition to cutting down our import bill.

Similarly, value addition in other agricultural products was also imperative to develop a scientific, modern and hi-tech food industry. He said that in this connection the UAF had produced highly qualified graduates who could lead the agriculturalists to develop their own agricultural based industrial empires in specific fields.

Dr Anas Qureshi said that the agronomy department was organising a conference on soybean on June 15, 2021. He said that the FCCI members would be specifically invited to participate in it. He also mentioned that poverty alleviation model of China and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware of its positive impact and was trying to root out poverty by replicating the model in Pakistan.

He said the industrial sector must invest in productive research-based projects in addition to offering internship to the young graduates. Dr Anas said that the university had made excellent inventions in addition to developing new technologies and now our investors and industrialists should play their proactive role for commercialisation of the inventions and technologies.

Earlier, FCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Talat Mahmood said that Faisalabad was the hub of the textile sector and universities must focus on it to develop it on modern scientific lines. He congratulated Dr Anas on becoming the vice chancellor of the prestigious university and said that through collaborative efforts, Faisalabad could be made a model agriculture and industrial city.

Vice President Ayub Aslam Manj was also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister World Import Education China Agriculture Young Lead Chamber Hub June Commerce Textile Cotton From Government Industry Share Best Top University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan wishes ‘heartiest’ congratulations ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Designates June 15-19 as Non-Working ..

2 minutes ago

Katrina Kaif back to gym-exercises

23 minutes ago

Italy limits AstraZeneca to over-60s

2 minutes ago

Wales v Switzlerand Euro 2020 starting line-ups

2 minutes ago

494,512 vaccine doses administered so far; 23 new ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.