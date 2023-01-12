UrduPoint.com

UAF's ORIC Office Achieves Top Position

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 08:08 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Higher Education Commission (HEC) has ranked University of Agriculture Faisalabad's Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) top ORIC office in any university of the country with the highest quality marks 82.

Followed by Institute of Business Administration Karachi (80.5), NED University of Engineering & Technology Karachi, Air University Islamabad, and National University of Science & Technology (NUST) with 80 marks each.

UAF spokesman Prof Dr Jalal Arif said that the ranking was made on the basis of performance in research excellence, human resource and operations, innovation and commercialization, and sustainability and capacity building. He said that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, the University through ORIC has successfully completed 1,718 research projects worth Rs 1520 million since 2011 and right now, it is pursuing 499 such projects of Rs 2,233 million.

From 2002 to 2022, there are 81,118 research publications compiled by google scholar. He said that the scientists of this university had completed 35 consultancy projects with industry and 40 such consultancy proposals are in the pipeline.

The UAF has got 19 patents registered and 38 are in the maturity stage of registration, he said and added that UAF-ORIC has graduated 39 companies followed by 17 incubate companies and 08 startups. He said that there are 8 varieties got approval and 15 more are in the maturity stage of approval by the government.

With regard to linkages developed with industry, the figure is impressive as it has 122 such linkages developed during the some years, he added. He said that the recent initiative of ORIC for capacity building of the officers of Punjab government, Agriculture department has given a potent reason to set up a capacity building center worth Rs 231 million at UAF.

