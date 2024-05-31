Open Menu

UAJK Demands Increase In HEC Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 08:14 PM

The Presidents of the Academic and Administrative Staff Associations of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Dr Nazneen Habib and Israr Saeed Qadri have demanded the concerned quarters to increase higher education commission's budget to run the higher studies programs in a befitting manner

Expressing concerns over reduction in the HEC budget here Friday, they said recent budget cuts to the Higher Education Commission, could create hinderance for higher studies programs.

In their joint statement, they said that the concerned ministry recently announced a significant reduction in the higher education budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, slashing it from higher figure to lower figure.

“This reduction is an alarming situation for higher education institutions across the country, Dr. Habib observed.

Israr Saeed Qadri in his remarks said that the HEC had earlier informed the government that a budget of 160 billion rupee is essential to sustain the operations of the 126 universities.

Both the leaders highlighted that the budget cut is surprising for the educationist linking with higher studies.

They said that the Higher Education Commission is instrumental in promoting higher education in Pakistan.

A robust HEC is crucial for the development of our universities, they stated.

Dr. Nazneen Habib and Israr Saeed Qadri said that if the HEC's budget was reduced, many students from underprivileged backgrounds will miss opportunities for higher education.

They maintained that the impact of this budget cut on already struggling universities is expected to be devastative

as many institutions are already grappling with inadequate funding, which affects their ability to maintain infrastructure, pay faculty salaries, and support research initiatives.

“With the new budget constraints, universities may be forced to reduce academic programs, halt development projects, and limit student services and this will not only hinder the growth of higher education but also compromise the quality of education provided, " they feared.

Dr Nazneen Habib and Israr Qadri stressed that financial instability could lead to increased tuition fees, making higher education inaccessible to many higher education seekers.

Additionally, faculty members might face delays in salary payments, leading to a potential exodus of qualified educators to more stable opportunities, further weakening the academic environment.

The President Academic and Administrative Staff Associations also urged the higher authorities in Pakistan

to intervene and address this issue to safeguard the future of students.

