UAJK, P&D Department forge MoU for strategic policy research

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) and the Planning and Development (P&D) Department of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (GoAJK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote evidence-based research and offering crucial insights for policymakers.

The said collaboration was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed at the City Campus which in the presence of dignitaries, including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and Additional Chief Secretary (Development) GoAJK, Midhat Shehzad, alongside other distinguished officials from both the government and UAJK.

Representing their respective institutions, Secretary of Planning and Development, Mr. Amir Latif Awan and Director of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), UAJK, Dr. Rauf Ahmed Janjua formally executed the signing of the MoU.

Under the terms of the MoU, both P&D and UAJK will jointly host Policy Papers and Seminar Series focusing on mutually agreed-upon themes concerning socioeconomic challenges and opportunities in the region. The primary goal is to formulate research-based solutions to address policy challenges encountered by stakeholders and disseminate the findings through dialogue sessions (seminars), print and electronic media, and other appropriate channels.

The UAJK will provide need-based research support to P&D on specific topics and issues faced by Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, P&D will establish a framework to facilitate GoAJK employees in pursuing Executive M.Phil, Ph.D, and other higher degree programs in relevant subjects at UAJK, offering evening or weekend classes with minimal enrollment requirements.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, "This partnership represents a commitment to advancing knowledge and addressing critical issues in our region through research and academic endeavors.

He highlighted the fundamental objectives of universities including education, research, innovation, and societal contribution. He stressed that the agreement is a significant step towards advancing community engagement. Abbasi also underscored the trans-formative potential of the agreement, positioning it as the initial stride towards fostering sustainable economic and social progress within the region through collaborative efforts between the two institutions.

Further endorsing this sentiment, the Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Midhat Shahzad said that the partnership between UAJK and P&D is a commendable initiative that aligns with their shared goal of fostering growth and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

She stressed the importance of integrating university research findings into governmental strategies for sustainable development planning, highlighting the agreement's role in fostering collaboration between governmental entities and academic institutions.

Midhat Shahzad expressed unwavering resolve in signing the MoU, anticipating its pivotal role as a cornerstone for future sustainable development initiatives within the state.

Secretary of Agriculture Amir Mehmood Mirza and Secretary of Planning and Development Amir Latif Awan, along with other dignitaries, also delivered remarks in the ceremony.

Director of the University of Kashmir, Dr. Rauf Ahmad Janjua shared insights into the agreement's aims, objectives, and the groundwork.

Concluding the event, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi conferred commemorative shields upon Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Midhat Shahzad and other dignitaries in recognition of their contributions.