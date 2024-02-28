UAJK, P&D Department Forge MoU For Strategic Policy Research
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:05 PM
The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) and the Planning and Development (P&D) Department of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (GoAJK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote evidence-based research and offering crucial insights for policymakers
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) and the Planning and Development (P&D) Department of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (GoAJK) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote evidence-based research and offering crucial insights for policymakers.
The said collaboration was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday.
The MoU was signed at the City Campus which in the presence of dignitaries, including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and Additional Chief Secretary (Development) GoAJK, Midhat Shehzad, alongside other distinguished officials from both the government and UAJK.
Representing their respective institutions, Secretary of Planning and Development, Mr. Amir Latif Awan and Director of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), UAJK, Dr. Rauf Ahmed Janjua formally executed the signing of the MoU.
Under the terms of the MoU, both P&D and UAJK will jointly host Policy Papers and Seminar Series focusing on mutually agreed-upon themes concerning socioeconomic challenges and opportunities in the region. The primary goal is to formulate research-based solutions to address policy challenges encountered by stakeholders and disseminate the findings through dialogue sessions (seminars), print and electronic media, and other appropriate channels.
The UAJK will provide need-based research support to P&D on specific topics and issues faced by Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, P&D will establish a framework to facilitate GoAJK employees in pursuing Executive M.Phil, Ph.D, and other higher degree programs in relevant subjects at UAJK, offering evening or weekend classes with minimal enrollment requirements.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, "This partnership represents a commitment to advancing knowledge and addressing critical issues in our region through research and academic endeavors.
"
He highlighted the fundamental objectives of universities including education, research, innovation, and societal contribution. He stressed that the agreement is a significant step towards advancing community engagement. Abbasi also underscored the trans-formative potential of the agreement, positioning it as the initial stride towards fostering sustainable economic and social progress within the region through collaborative efforts between the two institutions.
Further endorsing this sentiment, the Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Midhat Shahzad said that the partnership between UAJK and P&D is a commendable initiative that aligns with their shared goal of fostering growth and development in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
She stressed the importance of integrating university research findings into governmental strategies for sustainable development planning, highlighting the agreement's role in fostering collaboration between governmental entities and academic institutions.
Midhat Shahzad expressed unwavering resolve in signing the MoU, anticipating its pivotal role as a cornerstone for future sustainable development initiatives within the state.
Secretary of Agriculture Amir Mehmood Mirza and Secretary of Planning and Development Amir Latif Awan, along with other dignitaries, also delivered remarks in the ceremony.
Director of the University of Kashmir, Dr. Rauf Ahmad Janjua shared insights into the agreement's aims, objectives, and the groundwork.
Concluding the event, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi conferred commemorative shields upon Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Midhat Shahzad and other dignitaries in recognition of their contributions.
Recent Stories
Man found dead in wheat fields
Int'l Wheelchair Day to be observed on March 1
CCPO reviews law and order situation
Administration cancels leaves of staff to cope with situation during rain
COAS lauds ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism
National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday
Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication
KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast
Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..
PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons
More Stories From Education
-
SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives2 hours ago
-
AIOU hold Int’l moot on Research and Practices in Education2 hours ago
-
COMSTECH, Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital to arrange free cataract eye surgery camp2 hours ago
-
NYC on skills Development & Entrepreneurship held in UoT21 hours ago
-
AIOU to start matric, FA, I.com exam from Mar 51 day ago
-
EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students2 days ago
-
EHD aimed to provide free education to orphans2 days ago
-
UAF to arrange Gurr Mela on Tuesday2 days ago
-
SU Organizes interactive Session on Anthropology: Challenges and Perspectives2 days ago
-
AIOU aims to digitize examination process2 days ago
-
Symposium on 'Silent Spring' fosters dialogue on urbanization, climate Impacts2 days ago
-
Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala5 days ago