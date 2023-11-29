Open Menu

UCP Awards Rs0.5M Scholarships With Chinese Diplomat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2023 | 05:36 PM

UCP awards Rs0.5M scholarships with Chinese diplomat

Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Zhao Shiren says it is his second visit to UCP, stating that next year, UCP students would be eligible for scholarships totaling Rs1 million.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) The Humanities and Social Sciences Department at the University of Central Punjab recently organized a scholarship award function, graced by the presence of Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Zhao Shiren, as a distinguished guest.

A total of Rs0.5 million in scholarships were disbursed by the Chinese Consul General among 12 high-achieving students and those with financial need.

The event was attended by Dean Khalid Manzoor from the Humanities and Social Sciences Department, along with faculty members and students.

During the event, a documentary was presented to underscore the deep-rooted friendship and relations between China and Pakistan.

Expressing his satisfaction, the Chinese Consul General mentioned that it was his second visit to UCP, stating that next year, UCP students would be eligible for scholarships totaling Rs1 million.

Dr. Khalid Manzoor, addressing the ceremony, emphasized the pivotal role of scholarships in motivating and inspiring students to dedicate themselves to their studies. He also disclosed the university's intention to establish more Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Chinese universities.

The ceremony was also attended by heads of various departments, including Dr. Waheed Ahmad Khan from the Political Science Department, Dr. Shazia from the Psychology Department, Dr. Arslan from the Economics Department, and Pro-Rector Dr. Hadia Awan.

Grateful for the scholarships, students voiced their happiness and pledged to work diligently in their academic pursuits.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab China Arslan Visit Event From Million

Recent Stories

IHC warns of FIR against PM if missing Baloch stud ..

IHC warns of FIR against PM if missing Baloch students not recovered

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan Division acknowledges dedicate ..

Commissioner Mardan Division acknowledges dedicated public service of officers

5 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges UN tribunal to probe Israeli aggress ..

Ashrafi urges UN tribunal to probe Israeli aggression in Gaza

7 minutes ago
 Speech contest held to educate people about sign ..

Speech contest held to educate people about significance of vote

8 minutes ago
 Departure time of Narowal Passenger train changed

Departure time of Narowal Passenger train changed

8 minutes ago
 Three Vehari hospitals get ISO-9001 certification

Three Vehari hospitals get ISO-9001 certification

8 minutes ago
Seasonal discharge of Mangla Dam water continues w ..

Seasonal discharge of Mangla Dam water continues without any pause

8 minutes ago
 COP28 president denies using climate talks to push ..

COP28 president denies using climate talks to push oil deals

8 minutes ago
 Mushahid acclaims Indonesian President Soekarno as ..

Mushahid acclaims Indonesian President Soekarno as Pakistan's great friend, ‘T ..

14 minutes ago
 Gilani for revolutionary steps to addressing terro ..

Gilani for revolutionary steps to addressing terrorism, poverty, inflation issue ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan PM, Kuwaiti First Deputy PM reaffirm to s ..

Pakistan PM, Kuwaiti First Deputy PM reaffirm to strengthen fraternal ties

14 minutes ago
 WASA to equip all sections with IT facility

WASA to equip all sections with IT facility

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Education