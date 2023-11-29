UCP awards Rs0.5M scholarships with Chinese diplomat

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) The Humanities and Social Sciences Department at the University of Central Punjab recently organized a scholarship award function, graced by the presence of Chinese Consul General in Lahore, Zhao Shiren, as a distinguished guest.

A total of Rs0.5 million in scholarships were disbursed by the Chinese Consul General among 12 high-achieving students and those with financial need.

The event was attended by Dean Khalid Manzoor from the Humanities and Social Sciences Department, along with faculty members and students.

During the event, a documentary was presented to underscore the deep-rooted friendship and relations between China and Pakistan.

Expressing his satisfaction, the Chinese Consul General mentioned that it was his second visit to UCP, stating that next year, UCP students would be eligible for scholarships totaling Rs1 million.

Dr. Khalid Manzoor, addressing the ceremony, emphasized the pivotal role of scholarships in motivating and inspiring students to dedicate themselves to their studies. He also disclosed the university's intention to establish more Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Chinese universities.

The ceremony was also attended by heads of various departments, including Dr. Waheed Ahmad Khan from the Political Science Department, Dr. Shazia from the Psychology Department, Dr. Arslan from the Economics Department, and Pro-Rector Dr. Hadia Awan.

Grateful for the scholarships, students voiced their happiness and pledged to work diligently in their academic pursuits.