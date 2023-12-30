UCP celebrates 26th convocation

The University of Central Punjab (UCP) hosted its 26th convocation at the UCP campus, here on Saturday, featuring distinguished guests Professor Sohail Afzal and Salima Hashmi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The University of Central Punjab (UCP) hosted its 26th convocation at the UCP campus, here on Saturday, featuring distinguished guests Professor Sohail Afzal and Salima Hashmi.

A total of 3,307 students graduated from nine faculties, with 68 per cent being female and 30 PhD scholars among them.

About 236 position holders and 30 PhD graduates were awarded medals and degrees on the occasion. Azka Hassan received the Roll of Honor, and Mahnoor Foaad was awarded the Certificate of Merit.

Guest of honour Salima Hashmi praised the graduates, emphasizing the privilege of education and urging them to contribute to the country's development.

Pro-Rector UCP, Professor Dr. Hadia Awan, highlighted the university's achievements, including seven new academic programs and victories in inter-university sports championships.

The UCP showcased a surge in scholarly output, crossing 300 plus impact factor.

The university secured overall grants of Rs 32 million and filed 66 IPRs. Major contributions in green algorithms, sustainable water treatment, nanotechnology, and climate-impacted pedagogy were emphasized.

The UCP spearheaded consortium projects and launched seven research journals, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and collaboration.

The alumni association expanded its horizons, contributing generously to endowment funds and entrepreneurial ventures.

The UCP students, in collaboration with organizations like Al-Khidmat Foundation and PHA, planted 200,000 trees.The Guest of Honour, Salima Hashmi, was presented with a souvenir as a token of appreciation.

The 26th UCP Convocation celebrated academic success, innovation, and a commitment to a sustainable future, reinforcing the university's position as a leader in education and research.