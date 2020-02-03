UrduPoint.com
UET Alumni Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:36 PM

A meeting of University of Engineering Technology (UET) Alumni cabinet was held Monday at UET Peshawar to discuss the opportunities for registration for the alumni within Pakistan and abroad

The President UET Alumni Association, Engineer Gul Bahadur Yousfzai, chaired the meeting and urged the alumni to register themselves free of cost through UET website https://www.uetpeshawar.edu.pk.

He said, the UET Alumni will soon hold its meet-up to set an open forum for communication between graduates and their Alma Mater.

"We want to hear from you and discuss ideas on establishing a friendly and coherent network of UET Alumni for the mutual benefits of students and graduates of the University".

The meeting also urged that overseas alumni should actively participate in Alumni's activities and for that matter register their Names through online on UET Peshawar official website.

The meeting was attended by Engr. Nasir Ghafoor, General Secretary UET Alumni, Engr. Sher Bahadar, Vice President, Prof. Dr. Abdul Shakoor, Finance Secretary, Prof. Dr. Misbah Ullah, Director Admissions and Dr. Shamaila Farooq, Director Media and Publications.

