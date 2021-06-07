UET announces entry test from July 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has announced the final date of combined entry test for admissions in B.Sc Engineering and B.Sc Engineering Technology across Punjab

The mock tests for undergraduate programs will be held on July 2nd and 3rd, while the entrance tests will be held from July 5th to 8th.

However, the registration will be continued till June 27th, 2021. According to the university spokesperson, the Admit cards of the students have been updated to participate in the entrance test. Students can download and reprint the new updated admit cards from the university web portal. It should be noted that the date of entry test was changed due to Covide -19 Pandemic.