LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) here on Wednesday organized the 1st International Conference on Mechanical Engineering (ICME-2020) to review multi-module, multi-track, double blind and peer at UET Auditorium Complex.

Punjab Minister for higher education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz was chief guest, whereas, chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Engr Jawed Salim Qureshi, UET Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, national and international delegates, students and faculty members attended the event.

Addressing the participants, Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said the UET was one of the best engineering universities in the world, adding that keeping in view, the modern trends of technology, there was a need of taking new measures in the field of engineering.

He said, "Our youth was our asset, we must equip them with advanced education and technical skills".

He further said that young students should come up with new and creative ideas to meet their growing demand in the market.

On the occasion, PEC chairman Engr Jawed Salim Qureshi said, "It was not the biggest pride for me that I am the Chairman of PEC but the real pride was that I am an Alumni of UET".

He mentioned that the PEC had announced 30 awards to encourage innovation for students, adding that for the encouragement of Innovation, the PEC would award 30 prizes of Rs 1 million each. The awards would be given to first top 30 best projects. After that the PEC would help them to register their papers, sell their projects locally and internationally. In the result, the selling price would also be given to student, he added.

UET VC Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said student must take benefit of the latest knowledge and experience of foreign delegates.

He mentioned that 147 research papers from Pakistan, Malaysia, Turkey, France, Denmark, UK and Bosnia were received in the conference while 73 presentations and 74 poster were selected to be presented in the conference.

The Conference would continue till January 30th.