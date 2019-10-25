UET Peshawar and PASTIC hold Training Workshop on SPSS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) UET Peshawar and the Pakistan Scientific and Technological information Centre (PASTIC), Peshawar jointly organized a two day training workshop titled SPSS which concluded here on Friday.

As many as 50 participants from various universities including the University of Peshawar, UET Peshawar, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Agriculture University Peshawar, Khushal Khan Khattat University Karak, National Centre of Excellence in Physical Chemistry-University of Peshawar, Islamia college University Peshawar, UET Mardan and Peshawar Medical College attended the training and learned the SPSS learning.

Dr. Faisal Khan Assistant Professor, Quaid-e-Azam Commerce College University of Peshawar and Dr.

Fahim Ullah Khan Assistant Professor Hazara University, Mansehra were the resource persons who gave hands-on training on SPSS (Statistical Package for Social Sciences) to the participants. Dr. Abdul Shakoor, Director ORIC, was the chief guest on closing ceremony. Dr Abdul Shakoor said, the Statistical Analysis is the basic requirement in scientific research for correction application of statistical principles for accurate results. He appreciated the efforts of Ghazala Ali Khan, Deputy Director PASTIC for taking personal interest and arranging the two days training session for young researchers.

Earlier Prof. Dr. Khizar Azam, Registrar UET Peshawar opened the workshop. Dr.Tariq Mahmood Khalil, Manager, ORIC-UET Peshawar and other officials were also present on the occasion.