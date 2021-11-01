UrduPoint.com

UET Peshawar Conducts The Orientation Day For Session 2021-22

UET Peshawar conducts the Orientation Day for session 2021-22

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar Monday conducted the Orientation Day for the newcomers of session 2021-22 for undergraduate engineering and non-engineering programs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar Monday conducted the Orientation Day for the newcomers of session 2021-22 for undergraduate engineering and non-engineering programs.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain who was the Chief Guest on the occasion addressed the new students that they were an asset for the country and they have a great responsibility on their shoulders to serve the country.

He said UET has produced eminent people who are serving the needs of the country. He assured full cooperation of the university and urged the students to work hard with dedication to achieve their career goals.

Director Admissions, Dr.

Rashid Nawaz said the Orientation Day provides an opportunity to introduce the students to different sections of the University, and are guided through their registration process.

He thanked the administration and appreciated the efforts of the admission team for organizing the "orientation ceremony".

Prof Dr Sahar Noor, Senior Dean, Prof Dr Siraj-ul-Islam, Dean Faculty of Architecture, Allied Sciences and Humanities, Prof Dr Amjad Ullah, Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Engr Dr Khizar Azam Khan, Registrar, Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, Treasurer, HoDs, senior faculty members, administrative staff and a large number of students and their parents were also present on the occasion.

