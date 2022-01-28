UrduPoint.com

UET Peshawar, Jalozai Campuses Closed Due To Corona Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2022 | 02:50 PM

UET Peshawar, Jalozai campuses closed due to corona cases

The numbers of coronavirus infections in educational institutions were on the rise as University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar was closed down here on Friday to contain further spread of the virus among students and staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The numbers of coronavirus infections in educational institutions were on the rise as University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar was closed down here on Friday to contain further spread of the virus among students and staff.

The Additional Registrar UET has issued a notification regarding closure of the university after formal approval of the vice chancellor.

According to the notification, the university campuses of Peshawar and Jalozai would remain closed till February 6th.

Vaccination against coronavirus has been made mandatory for all the staff, faculty members and students of the university.

The notification further said that after reopening of the university no unvaccinated person would be allowed to enter the university.

Related Topics

Peshawar University Of Engineering And Technology February All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow to Welcome if US Makes Kiev Implement Minsk ..

Moscow to Welcome if US Makes Kiev Implement Minsk Agreements - Lavrov

16 seconds ago
 Kazakhstan President Tokayev Elected Chairman of R ..

Kazakhstan President Tokayev Elected Chairman of Ruling Nur Otan Party - Press S ..

19 seconds ago
 Russia to Develop Ties With Latin America No Matte ..

Russia to Develop Ties With Latin America No Matter How Talks With West Develop ..

11 minutes ago
 If US, NATO Stances on Security Proposals Remain S ..

If US, NATO Stances on Security Proposals Remain Same, Russia Will Not Change It ..

11 minutes ago
 Spring tree plantation drive to start next week

Spring tree plantation drive to start next week

12 minutes ago
 Over 6.44m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 6.44m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>