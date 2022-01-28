UET Peshawar, Jalozai campuses closed due to corona cases

The numbers of coronavirus infections in educational institutions were on the rise as University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar was closed down here on Friday to contain further spread of the virus among students and staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The numbers of coronavirus infections in educational institutions were on the rise as University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar was closed down here on Friday to contain further spread of the virus among students and staff.

The Additional Registrar UET has issued a notification regarding closure of the university after formal approval of the vice chancellor.

According to the notification, the university campuses of Peshawar and Jalozai would remain closed till February 6th.

Vaccination against coronavirus has been made mandatory for all the staff, faculty members and students of the university.

The notification further said that after reopening of the university no unvaccinated person would be allowed to enter the university.