UrduPoint.com

UET Peshawar Wins Microsoft Imagine Cup-2022

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 04:39 PM

UET Peshawar wins Microsoft Imagine Cup-2022

The University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar team Thursday won the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2022 held on March 29, 2022, last

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar team Thursday won the microsoft Imagine Cup 2022 held on March 29, 2022, last.

For the very first time UET Peshawar has brought this accolade home. The Imagine Cup 2022 was jointly organized by Microsoft and the Higher education Commission (HEC), Islamabad. Microsoft Imagine Cup, regarded as the Olympics of Technology is the world's premier technology hackathon aiming to bridge the gap between academia and industry. More than 700 teams participated in various competitions.

The UET team Reliance with their project Healthcare 360 which is a final year project at Department of Computer Systems Engineering, headed by Raja Ahmed along with team members Ashley Alex Jacob, Miss Syeda Fatima Ashoor and Miss Affifa Zainab Ahmad supervised by Prof. Dr. Laiq Hassan and Miss Engr. Naina Said of DCSE under the leadership of Chairman DCSE Prof. Dr. Nasir Ahmed competed and got the accolade of Pakistan National winners.

The team represented Pakistan at Global grounds and grabbed 9th position worldwide from regions of Americas, Asia Pacific and India, Europe, middle East and Africa.

The UET team was awarded a prize of Rs. 150,000 and 10,000 US $ from Global Microsoft Corporation as seed capital for their startup.

The closing ceremony was held virtually at HEC auditorium where the winners and runners-up were announced yesterday. Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar joined the ceremony via video conferencing and gave a speech on behalf of UET Peshawar fraternity.

He appreciated the effort of the DCES team that has led Students Bridge the gap between academia and industry. In various capacities UET Peshawar has always been a prime partner with HEC and Microsoft, he added. UET continues to excel at these platforms via strong work ethics. He elaborated that the Microsoft student community which is the integral part of Computer Society at Department of Computer Systems Engineering, has really been a source of motivation and awareness to students in many ways.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Islamabad Peshawar World Technology Europe Student Nasir Middle East University Of Engineering And Technology March HEC Olympics From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Man's body found from roadside

Man's body found from roadside

2 minutes ago
 14 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's h ..

14 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

12 minutes ago
 71 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

71 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

12 minutes ago
 Shikarpur Police killed an alleged criminal

Shikarpur Police killed an alleged criminal

12 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 11,634 new community cases of ..

New Zealand reports 11,634 new community cases of COVID-19

12 minutes ago
 India logs 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, total rises t ..

India logs 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 43,031,958

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.