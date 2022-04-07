UET Peshawar wins Microsoft Imagine Cup-2022

The University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar team Thursday won the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2022 held on March 29, 2022, last

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar team Thursday won the microsoft Imagine Cup 2022 held on March 29, 2022, last.

For the very first time UET Peshawar has brought this accolade home. The Imagine Cup 2022 was jointly organized by Microsoft and the Higher education Commission (HEC), Islamabad. Microsoft Imagine Cup, regarded as the Olympics of Technology is the world's premier technology hackathon aiming to bridge the gap between academia and industry. More than 700 teams participated in various competitions.

The UET team Reliance with their project Healthcare 360 which is a final year project at Department of Computer Systems Engineering, headed by Raja Ahmed along with team members Ashley Alex Jacob, Miss Syeda Fatima Ashoor and Miss Affifa Zainab Ahmad supervised by Prof. Dr. Laiq Hassan and Miss Engr. Naina Said of DCSE under the leadership of Chairman DCSE Prof. Dr. Nasir Ahmed competed and got the accolade of Pakistan National winners.

The team represented Pakistan at Global grounds and grabbed 9th position worldwide from regions of Americas, Asia Pacific and India, Europe, middle East and Africa.

The UET team was awarded a prize of Rs. 150,000 and 10,000 US $ from Global Microsoft Corporation as seed capital for their startup.

The closing ceremony was held virtually at HEC auditorium where the winners and runners-up were announced yesterday. Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar joined the ceremony via video conferencing and gave a speech on behalf of UET Peshawar fraternity.

He appreciated the effort of the DCES team that has led Students Bridge the gap between academia and industry. In various capacities UET Peshawar has always been a prime partner with HEC and Microsoft, he added. UET continues to excel at these platforms via strong work ethics. He elaborated that the Microsoft student community which is the integral part of Computer Society at Department of Computer Systems Engineering, has really been a source of motivation and awareness to students in many ways.