UET students converts motorbike engine into electric

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A team of students working on their final year project in Mechanical Engineering Department, University of Engineering and Technology ( UET) Lahore, has successfully converted an old motorcycle (100 cc) to an electric vehicle.

The team comprising Ammad, Qaiser and Bilal carried out work under the supervision of Dr M Usman. The engine of the bike was replaced with an electric motor, a battery system and a controller. The innovative product allows rider to travel at a peak speed of 65 km/h. In addition, an appealing range of distance ie 80-90 km is now actually possible in a mere single recharge that takes three hours approximately in standard conditions.

The sporty shaped product also carries three speeds configurations (ECON, URBAN and sports mode) along with the reverse motion.

The developed product at the UET Lahore adheres to the modern requisites and offers an environment-friendly alternative to driving a scooter/motorbike by reducing carbon footprint. The electric bike has lower cost per km as compared to the petrol bike.

In a meeting on Friday, UET Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Dr Nadeem Ahmad, Chairman Mechanical Engineering Department Dr Nasir Hayat and Dr M Usman along with the students discussed the possible commercialization of the product.