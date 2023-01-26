UET Taxila awards 1,680 degrees at its 20th Convocation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman on Thursday said graduates were successfully playing their roles in transforming Pakistan into a technologically-progressive state.

Addressing the 20th Convocation of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said fresh graduates were also rendering their services in leading organisations, in Pakistan and abroad.

He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the university and congratulated the graduates and their parents.

He also congratulated Vice Chancellor of the varsity Dr Muhammad Inayat Ullah Khan for his efforts and contribution in bringing excellence both academically and in the overall stature of the university.

As many as 1,680 students of UET, including 36 PhD scholars received degrees during the convocation. As many as 48 position holders were also awarded medals.

The governor also inaugurated two hostels constructed to facilitate 200 foreign and 128 female students.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the VC highlighted the achievements of the university.