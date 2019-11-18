UET to hold 26th Convocation on Tuesday

The 26th convocation of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore would be held on Tuesday, Nov 19, at the UET Main Auditorium Complex

Governor Punjab and University Chancellor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar would be the chief guest at the convocation.

Under seven different faculties, 2,256 students including 24 PhD, 475 MPhil/MS, 95 MSc and 1,662 graduates of BSc session 2015 and Architecture 2014 would get their degrees, and 66 students would get gold medals.

As many as 1,683 students of UET Lahore, 226 students of New Campus Kala Shah Kaku, 159 students of UET Faisalabad campus, 85 students of Rachna College of Engineering and Technology, 103 students of UET Narowal campus would get degrees.