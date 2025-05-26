UHE To Launch BS, MPhil And PhD Programs
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 10:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The University of Home Economics (UHE) has decided to to introduce five more new degree programs, for female students.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Zebun-Nisa told APP that new disciplines being introduced include BS, MPhil and PhD degree and two other proposed programs inlatest fashions.
The approval of the degree programs will be taken from the Academic Council.
She said that UHE's mission is to provide a better future for women, while expressing her wish that girls should not have to go abroad for higher education. Home Economics University is making every possible effort to empower girls as most female students cannot go abroad for better education, efforts are being made to provide every degree program to girls locally, the VC added.
