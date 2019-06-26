UrduPoint.com
UIT Holds Pakistan Developers Conference 2019 to bring together ICT developers and techies

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019) Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) affiliated with NED University of Engineering & Technology,recently held the ‘Pakistan Developers Conference 2019’ at UIT, Karachi.

The conference featured keynotes, tech talks and panel discussions on a wide range of topics encompassing disruptive technologies, digital transformation and industry 4.0 challenges within Pakistan’s local tech ecosystem.

The exhibition was attended by JavedEdhi, Group Head & CIO, Silkbank Limited, IqbalYoursuf Sheikh, CEO, Country Head, Aptech Education, M Kamran, Founder, DevnCode, KanwalMasroor, Founder, TECH Pakistan Disrupt, Kh.

TanveerSaleem, CIO, Shan Foods, KhushnoodAftab, CEO, Viper Technolgies and Muhammad Hussain, CEO, Boundless Technologies along with other honored delegates, attendees, guests, faculty and students were part of the well-attended conference.

The conference was hosted by RaheelAkhter(Anchor BOL TV) and the welcome address was given by Dr. Zahir Ali Syed (Director, UIT) followed by an illuminating keynote address by Mr.

KhushnoodAftab (CEO, Viper Technologies).

The conference's agenda comprises technology and developers designed to showcase concepts and ideas on the future of cutting-edge technology. The conference featured a line-up of speaker sessions, panel discussions, workshops and a plethora of networking opportunities for young entrepreneurs to interact with mentors, potential investors and discuss new avenues of business and the ways forward for scalability and nationwide economic growth.

Director Zahir Ali Syedsaid- “"The Pakistan Developers Conference 2019 was conceived of as a platform that understands the Pakistani market and has the capacity to revolutionize the eco-system to support Pakistani entrepreneurs.

UIT supports this vision, professionals from diverse backgrounds and with decades of experience have come together under the Pakistan Developers Conference 2019 to share their knowledge and help map out a path to a better tomorrow."

