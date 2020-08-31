UrduPoint.com
UK Announces To Reopen Schools

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:26 PM

UK announces to reopen schools

UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson has thanked the entire nation, and especially the young people for their efforts and patience in fight against Covid-19.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday to reopen schools after months long shut-down due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister said that the best thing they could do for children now was to get them back into school.

He also thanked the citizens and especially the young people for their efforts and patience throughout the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his brief speech with a caption: “We owe young people a huge debt of gratitude for their efforts and patience throughout the pandemic. The best thing we can do for children now is to get them back into school, where they can learn, grow and see their friends again,”.

Europe is the first country in European continent which announcing reopening of schools shut earlier amid fears of Coronavirus.

