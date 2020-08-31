UK announces to reopen schools

(@fidahassanain)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday to reopen schools after months long shut-down due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his brief speech with a caption: “We owe young people a huge debt of gratitude for their efforts and patience throughout the pandemic. The best thing we can do for children now is to get them back into school, where they can learn, grow and see their friends again,”.

Europe is the first country in European continent which announcing reopening of schools shut earlier amid fears of Coronavirus.