UK delegation from Department of Health and Social Care paid visits at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022) The Senior Official from the United Kingdom Department of Health and Social Care led by Mr Nicholas John Adkin along with Head of Global Health Security Preparedness Ms Helen Elizabeth Tomkys, Head of International Health Regulations Strengthening Project UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) formerly Public Health England Dr Anne Wilson, Secretary Public Health British High Commission Dr Muhammad Sartaj and Project Manager Contech International Dr Adeel Alvi paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore`s Ravi Campus Pattoki called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

After planting a sapling by Mr Nicholas John Adkin in front of Akram Complex a detailed meeting was held at Ravi Campus. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting while many other UVAS senior faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delegation on UVAS academic, research projects, national & international collaborations, clinical & extension services. He said UVAS working closely with the poultry industry of Pakistan to solve their issues and to commercialize outcome of this project.

Earlier, Project Leader International Development Research Centre (IDRC) Prof Dr Zafar Hayat briefed the participants of meeting regarding the ongoing project titled “Development and commercialization of antibiotic alternatives: phages and nutraceuticals for Pakistan poultry production” funded by Global Anti-Microbial Resistance (GAMRIF) & International Development Research Centre.

Prof Dr Zafar Hayat highlighted various activities in his presentation including use of antibiotics Anti-Microbial Resistance, need of antibiotics alternatives, alternatives phages and nutraceuticals for Pakistan poultry production, work stream, nutraceuticals in fruits, fruit waste garbage to gold, project focus mango waste, procurement of mango waste, development of green extraction systems etc.

UK delegation appreciated ongoing IDRC projects activities and praised UVAS state-of-the-art disease diagnostic labs facilities, quality of education & research, clinical services for the benefit of poor farming community. The aim of their visit was to see research facility of UVAS and explore funding opportunities for collaborative project.

Later UK delegation along with VC Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad visited different departments of Ravi Campus including IDRC Project Research Farm, poultry farm and dairy plant etc.