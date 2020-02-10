UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Delegation Visits UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

UK delegation visits UVAS

A two-memberUK-delegation comprising MsLaura Skippen and MsAmy Barstowalong with Brooke Pakistan officials visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahoreon Mondayand held a meeting withVice-ChancellorEmritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad and senior faculty members

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) A two-memberUK-delegation comprising MsLaura Skippen and MsAmy Barstowalong with Brooke Pakistan officials visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahoreon Mondayand held a meeting withVice-ChancellorEmritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad and senior faculty members.

The meeting discussed various suggestions for makingthe future plansbetweenthe Brook and UVAS inthe light of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to uplift veterinary profession.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor called for developinga calendar of activitiesand publishingthe same on the university website for the awareness of farming community.
Prof DrAneelaZameerDurrani emphasized on certified online training for practitioners keeping in view one health one welfare approach. She said UVAS always welcome Brooke to strengthen this partnership.
Pro Vice-ChancellorProf DrMasoodRabbani invited Brookes to participate in national curriculum development of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) scheduled on Feb13, 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Doctor Same University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences 2020

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Start Probe Over Safety Rule ..

5 minutes ago

First ever media workshop on Modi's Hindutva begin ..

5 minutes ago

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic ..

5 minutes ago

Only federation , federally administered areas ca ..

5 minutes ago

Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for 'Joker'

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.