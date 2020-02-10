UK delegation visits UVAS

A two-memberUK-delegation comprising MsLaura Skippen and MsAmy Barstowalong with Brooke Pakistan officials visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahoreon Mondayand held a meeting withVice-ChancellorEmritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad and senior faculty members

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) A two-memberUK-delegation comprising MsLaura Skippen and MsAmy Barstowalong with Brooke Pakistan officials visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahoreon Mondayand held a meeting withVice-ChancellorEmritus Prof DrNasim Ahmad and senior faculty members.

The meeting discussed various suggestions for makingthe future plansbetweenthe Brook and UVAS inthe light of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to uplift veterinary profession.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor called for developinga calendar of activitiesand publishingthe same on the university website for the awareness of farming community.

Prof DrAneelaZameerDurrani emphasized on certified online training for practitioners keeping in view one health one welfare approach. She said UVAS always welcome Brooke to strengthen this partnership.

Pro Vice-ChancellorProf DrMasoodRabbani invited Brookes to participate in national curriculum development of Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) scheduled on Feb13, 2020.