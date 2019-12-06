UrduPoint.com
UK Open University To Enhance Its Cooperation With Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:26 PM

UK Open University to enhance its cooperation with Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

A three-member team of UK Open University has showed keen interest in the newly introduced computerized tutors' appointment system of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and wished to share and benefit from this experience

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) A three-member team of UK Open University has showed keen interest in the newly introduced computerized tutors' appointment system of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and wished to share and benefit from this experience.During its visit to the University's Rawalpindi Campus, it met some newly appointed part-time tutors and hoped their role will be worthwhile in further upgrading teaching practices.The team appreciated the initiatives taken by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum and noted these are helping to improve quality of education, being provided through distance learning system.

It also lauded the ongoing digital transformation of the University's academic and services' networking.The British team were Ms.

Elisa Bogna Malnis, Head of Programme Funding and business Development, Christopher James Cox, Learning Designer and Mrs. Janet Margaret Haresnape, specialised in Tutors/Associate Lecturers.Director Rawalpindi Region Dr. Malik Toqueer Ahmed Khan briefed the delegation about the country's tutorial network and the transparent process, being adopted for the tutors' appointment.

