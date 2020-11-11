UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK University Students Will Have 'Travel Window' To Spend Christmas With Family - Govt

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:44 PM

UK University Students Will Have 'Travel Window' to Spend Christmas With Family - Govt

UK university students will be able to spend Christmas with their families, but only if they use a six-day "travel window" that will be open from December 3 to December 9 immediately after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted in England, the government announced on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) UK university students will be able to spend Christmas with their families, but only if they use a six-day "travel window" that will be open from December 3 to December 9 immediately after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted in England, the government announced on Wednesday.

"In order to travel home safely, students in England will be required to follow the current national restrictions in place until 2 December, completing this four-week period in their term-time accommodation," the Department of education said in a statement.

Students will travel home on time slots set by their universities, which will offer them COVID-19 tests before their departure, and will have to move learning online from December 9.

English students at universities in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, where different COVID-19 restrictions apply, should follow the guidance relevant to where they are living before returning home, the government said.

"We have worked really hard to find a way to do this for students, while limiting the risk of transmission. Now it is vital they follow these measures to protect their families and communities, and for universities to make sure students have all the wellbeing support they need, especially those who stay on campus over the break," Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said, as quoted in the statement.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said that the mass movement of students across the country at the end of term poses a "really significant challenge" within the country�s COVID-19 response.

The National Union of Students welcomed the announcement, particularly the mass-testing approach, but said they now need a clear strategy for January return.

The UK has recorded 49,770 deaths and 1,233,775 positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Related Topics

Education Christmas Wales Ireland United Kingdom January December All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahra ..

1 minute ago

‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli ..

10 minutes ago

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik ..

13 minutes ago

ENEC, US Department of Energy discuss cybersecurit ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan name 35-player squad for New Zealand

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Angola on Na ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.