UK varsity delegates visit Punjab University HCBF

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A two-member delegation led by Rick Canavan, Faculty Head (International) from Manchester Metropolitan University of United Kingdom and accompanied by Senior Lecturer Dr. Amna Khan, met Punjab University (PU) Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) Principal Prof. Dr. Mubbsher Munawar Khan here on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by faculty members of the college. During the meeting, educational programs of both the universities were discussed in details to explore areas of interest for mutual cooperation to accomplish higher objectives for achieving academic excellence.

Dr. Khan explained in detail the initiatives taken by the management of the college and the faculty to promote research culture and environment.

The guests expressed their keen interest in having HCBF graduates in their Ph.D programs.

The foreign delegation ensured that their university would be ready to deliberate upon the appropriate avenues for providing proper counselling to the aspiring candidates.

Different proposals for undertaking student and faculty exchange programs were also briefed upon. It was agreed to examine the feasibility of distance learning programs at different stages of degree programs to add strength to the degrees of both institutions.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Dr. Mubbsher Munawar Khan reiterated his commitment to explore avenues of collaboration with global universities having recognized accreditation to uplift academic programs at HCBF.