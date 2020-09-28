UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Oxford University Alters Teaching Of Chinese Affairs Over New Hong Kong Law - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:59 PM

UK's Oxford University Alters Teaching of Chinese Affairs Over New Hong Kong Law - Reports

The UK's Oxford University is asking students specializing in the study of China to submit papers anonymously in order to protect them from any retribution under the new Hong Kong security law, The Guardian newspaper reports on Monday, adding that group tutorials will also be replaced by one-to-one meetings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The UK's Oxford University is asking students specializing in the study of China to submit papers anonymously in order to protect them from any retribution under the new Hong Kong security law, The Guardian newspaper reports on Monday, adding that group tutorials will also be replaced by one-to-one meetings.

"I have decided not to alter the content of my teaching. However, like my colleagues in the US, I am mindful of my duty of care for my students, many of whom are not UK citizens. My students will be submitting and presenting work anonymously in order to afford some extra protection," Patricia Thornton, an associate professor of Chinese politics at Oxford University, told the newspaper.

Disciplinary cases will be opened by the university if classes are recorded and shared online, the newspaper stated.

The new Hong Kong security law, which was signed into effect by Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 30, contains measures outlining action that can be taken against individuals who are not permanent residents of Hong Kong or those who are based abroad.

More than 120,000 Chinese nationals were enrolled at UK universities in the 2018/19 academic year, a study by the Higher education Statistics Agency found.

Related Topics

Education China Hong Kong Oxford United Kingdom June From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Two days left to pay vehicle token tax with specia ..

2 minutes ago

Music, painting, calligraphy classes from October ..

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Travels to Pakistan to Disc ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to spend Rs18 bln on tackling urbanization ch ..

2 minutes ago

270 repatriation flights from UAE for Indians next ..

16 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood expresses satisfaction over launch of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.