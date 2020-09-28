The UK's Oxford University is asking students specializing in the study of China to submit papers anonymously in order to protect them from any retribution under the new Hong Kong security law, The Guardian newspaper reports on Monday, adding that group tutorials will also be replaced by one-to-one meetings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The UK's Oxford University is asking students specializing in the study of China to submit papers anonymously in order to protect them from any retribution under the new Hong Kong security law, The Guardian newspaper reports on Monday, adding that group tutorials will also be replaced by one-to-one meetings.

"I have decided not to alter the content of my teaching. However, like my colleagues in the US, I am mindful of my duty of care for my students, many of whom are not UK citizens. My students will be submitting and presenting work anonymously in order to afford some extra protection," Patricia Thornton, an associate professor of Chinese politics at Oxford University, told the newspaper.

Disciplinary cases will be opened by the university if classes are recorded and shared online, the newspaper stated.

The new Hong Kong security law, which was signed into effect by Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 30, contains measures outlining action that can be taken against individuals who are not permanent residents of Hong Kong or those who are based abroad.

More than 120,000 Chinese nationals were enrolled at UK universities in the 2018/19 academic year, a study by the Higher education Statistics Agency found.