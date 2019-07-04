Ulster University offers students, faculty exchange program to University of Karachi

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :A two-member delegation of Ulster University, United Kingdom , on Thursday visited the University of Karachi KU ) and met KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at his office.

Professor Paul Hanna, the Associate Dean (Global Engagement), Faculty of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment, Ulster University and Humair Ahmad, Country Manager for Ulster University during their visit discussed the on-going research and teaching activities in different departments of Karachi University in general and Department of Computer Science in particular.

According to a KU spokesman, Professor Paul Hanna offered faculty and students exchange program under which students of MS and M.Phil of computer science department would get a chance to complete one semester at the Ulster University.

He also expressed his interest in faculty training program through which faculty members would get on-hand training regarding modern technology and its usage at the Ulster University.

Professor Paul suggested that KU students may apply and try to avail three years PhD scholarship program at the Ulster University which offers attractive stipend to the young scholars besides completely waiving off their tuition fees.

Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi accepting the offer said that it would surely help the students and they would be able to learn a lot from this experience.

He hoped that the academic exchange and scientific research cooperation would produce fruitful results in the future.

Later, the delegation visited the computer science department and met the faculty members.

Chairman, Department of Computer Science, KU, Professor Dr. SadiqAli Khan informed the visitors that around 2,500 students are enrolledwith different degree programs offered by the department.