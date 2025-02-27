Open Menu

UMDC Welcomes 22nd MBBS Batch With White Coat Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 06:53 PM

The 22nd batch of MBBS students at the University of Medical and Dental College (UMDC) marked a significant milestone with the white coat ceremony, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The 22nd batch of MBBS students at the University of Medical and Dental College (UMDC) marked a significant milestone with the white coat ceremony, here on Thursday.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as the event commenced, signaling the beginning of a transformative journey in the medical field. As the new students donned their white coats, presented by second-year students, they recited the Oath, pledging to uphold the ethical values of the medical profession and dedicate them to the service of humanity.

The guests of the event were Muhammad Haider Amin, Chairman board of Governors (BOG), Dr Zahida Maqbool, Registrar TUF, Prof Dr Akram Malik, Principal UMDC, Prof Dr Shirza Nadeem, Vice Principal UMDC, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Shad, Medical Superintendent Madinah Teaching Hospital and esteemed faculty members.

The Principal UMDC Prof Dr Akram Malik extended heartfelt congratulations to the students and their parents.

He also took the oath alongside the new students, reaffirming his commitment to upholding the values of medical professionalism, integrity, and compassion in patient care.

Chairman BoG, Muhammad Haider Amin addressed the students, sharing a heartfelt message:

"I am honored to have you join our esteemed institution. To our new students, you are embarking on a journey that will shape your future. We are committed to providing you with the best education and opportunities for growth. A heartfelt thanks to our dedicated faculty and staff who work tirelessly to ensure our students' success."

The orientation day concluded with students and their parents capturing their special moments through photographs.

