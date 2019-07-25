UMT, Chinese College ink MoU

A delegation from Modern Vocational and Technical College (MVTC), China here on Wednesday visited the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore and signed MoU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):A delegation from Modern Vocational and Technical College (MVTC), China here on Wednesday visited the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore and signed MoU.

The MoU calls for collaboration in international research on major areas of academia including business and technologies studies. Rector, Dr Muhammad Aslam, and Professor Cao Yanli, president MVTC signed the document on behalf of both organizations.

The delegation comprised President MVTC, Professor Cao Yanli, Vice-President, Professor Sun Yongmin, vice-Dean of the international office, Professor Zhang Ying and Dr.

Hao Yang. The delegation held meeting with the Rector UMT, Dr. Muhammad Aslam and discussed the issues of mutual interest such as academic excellence in contemporary world and faculty and students exchange programme.

While sharing thoughts Rector UMT appraised the delegation that UMT is providing quality education and has a conducive learning environment for international students. He also shared that UMT has state of the art Chinese language center.

Dr. Muhammad Aslam presented souvenir to Professor Cao Yanli (President of the MVTC), the srame was also reciprocated by the Professor to Rector UMT.