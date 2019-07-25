UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UMT, Chinese College Ink MoU

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:42 AM

UMT, Chinese College ink MoU

A delegation from Modern Vocational and Technical College (MVTC), China here on Wednesday visited the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore and signed MoU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):A delegation from Modern Vocational and Technical College (MVTC), China here on Wednesday visited the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore and signed MoU.

The MoU calls for collaboration in international research on major areas of academia including business and technologies studies. Rector, Dr Muhammad Aslam, and Professor Cao Yanli, president MVTC signed the document on behalf of both organizations.

The delegation comprised President MVTC, Professor Cao Yanli, Vice-President, Professor Sun Yongmin, vice-Dean of the international office, Professor Zhang Ying and Dr.

Hao Yang. The delegation held meeting with the Rector UMT, Dr. Muhammad Aslam and discussed the issues of mutual interest such as academic excellence in contemporary world and faculty and students exchange programme.

While sharing thoughts Rector UMT appraised the delegation that UMT is providing quality education and has a conducive learning environment for international students. He also shared that UMT has state of the art Chinese language center.

Dr. Muhammad Aslam presented souvenir to Professor Cao Yanli (President of the MVTC), the srame was also reciprocated by the Professor to Rector UMT.

Related Topics

Lahore World Technology Exchange Business Education China From

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

46 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

1 hour ago

Sudan arrests top general, officers over recent fo ..

33 minutes ago

Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne faces more injury woe

35 minutes ago

Imran Khan revamps relations with US: Foreign Min ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.