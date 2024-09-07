Open Menu

UMT Holds Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 09:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The University of Management and Technology (UMT) held a ceremony regarding the Defence Day on Saturday, highlighting the valor and sacrifices of the armed forces.

According to a press release, the event was held at UMT Johar Town campus.

The ceremony

commenced with a flag hoisting followed by the national anthem where attendees paid tribute

to the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces.

President UMT Ibrahim Murad paid tribute to the heroes of the 1965 war, emphasizing the

remarkable services of the armed forces.

