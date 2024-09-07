UMT Holds Ceremony
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 09:29 PM
The University of Management and Technology (UMT) held a ceremony regarding the Defence Day on Saturday, highlighting the valor and sacrifices of the armed forces
According to a press release, the event was held at UMT Johar Town campus.
The ceremony
commenced with a flag hoisting followed by the national anthem where attendees paid tribute
to the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces.
President UMT Ibrahim Murad paid tribute to the heroes of the 1965 war, emphasizing the
remarkable services of the armed forces.
