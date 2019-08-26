Uncooperative attitude of NTS staff annoys applicants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The staff of National Testing Service NTS ) in Rahat Abad Office Peshawar is totally uncooperative in resolving the problems of male candidates who are being overlooked after visiting the office time and again.

Students while talking this scribe on Monday said that they had visited NTS office for resolving their issues but the staff sitting on two computer systems seemed totally uninterested in addressing the same which added to their mental agony and time lose.

By spending the pocket money while visiting to the NTS Office Rahat Abad in hot weather most of the students were leaving the office without being served by the staff and rather treated arrogantly.

The students said that they visited the office to correct their data on time before issuing their roll numbers submitted for BS Admission in Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) but two officials dealing at the data desk were seemed to have other priorities than addressing the applicant's grievances.

They said that they contacted the KUST administration but they also refused and laid responsibility on NTS office to submit Rs700 per head money again.