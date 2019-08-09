UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Under-construction I&CT Block At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad To Be Completed Next Week

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:14 PM

Under-construction I&CT block at University of Agriculture Faisalabad to be completed next week

An under-construction block of Information and Communication Technology at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad would complete next week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :An under-construction block of Information and Communication Technology at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad would complete next week.

An amount of Rs Rs 1,350 million has been incurred on completion of the multi-story building.

All-out efforts were being made to ensure modern facilities to the campus community, said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf here on Friday.

He directed for installation of solar panel at the ICT building which would help to save the money.

Iqbal Auditorium and New Senate Hall would also be renovated,He added.

Related Topics

Senate Technology Money Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Umm Al Quwain Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer ..

31 minutes ago

Independence Day to observe as Kashmir Solidarity ..

2 minutes ago

Sturgeon Voices Concern Over Situation in Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

MoCC distributes over a million green bags in ICT: ..

2 minutes ago

VIS suspends ER of Tahir Omer Industries

2 minutes ago

Crackdown against gas thieves in full swing in Pes ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.