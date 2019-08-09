- Home
- Under-construction I&CT block at University of Agriculture Faisalabad to be completed next week
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:14 PM
An under-construction block of Information and Communication Technology at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad would complete next week
An amount of Rs Rs 1,350 million has been incurred on completion of the multi-story building.
All-out efforts were being made to ensure modern facilities to the campus community, said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf here on Friday.
He directed for installation of solar panel at the ICT building which would help to save the money.
Iqbal Auditorium and New Senate Hall would also be renovated,He added.