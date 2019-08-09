Under-construction I&CT block at University of Agriculture Faisalabad to be completed next week

An under-construction block of Information and Communication Technology at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad would complete next week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :An under-construction block of Information and Communication Technology at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad would complete next week.

An amount of Rs Rs 1,350 million has been incurred on completion of the multi-story building.

All-out efforts were being made to ensure modern facilities to the campus community, said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf here on Friday.

He directed for installation of solar panel at the ICT building which would help to save the money.

Iqbal Auditorium and New Senate Hall would also be renovated,He added.