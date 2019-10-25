UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNESCO And Beaconhouse National University Partnership On Pakistan’s Creative Future

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:51 PM

UNESCO and Beaconhouse National University Partnership on Pakistan’s Creative Future

Beaconhouse National University (BNU) is set to commence its first ever five-day Start-up and Accelerator creative business training programmes from October 27, 2019

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th October, 2019) Beaconhouse National University (BNU) is set to commence its first ever five-day Start-up and Accelerator creative business training programmes from October 27, 2019. The programmes are being offered under the Pakistan’s Creative Future project in partnership with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) with support from the Korea Funds-In-Trust (K-Fit). The programmes will be held at BNU’s Tarogil Campus, Raiwind Road, Lahore.

Within the framework of the “Strengthening regional and national capacities to develop cultural and creative industries in Asia and Pacific project, UNESCO is seeking to empower creative entrepreneurs in Pakistan and to raise awareness of the importance of the cultural and creative industries for sustainable development. The motivation behind the programmes is to inspire and cultivate entrepreneurial potential in the Cultural and Creative Industries including Cinema/Audiovisual arts, Design, Media art, Music, Performing arts, Publishing, Visual arts, Cultural management and Digital cultural, and creative sectors.

The open call to apply for the programmes was made through an online application form floated over social media in the last week of August, 2019. The deadline date was set for September 30, 2019. The call received a very encouraging response and was accessed about 2,000 times which resulted in 240 applications for 12 slots on the programmes. Of these, 135 made to the longlist of applications from across all provinces of Pakistan and the Federal Capital, Islamabad.

By gender, 34.1% applicants were female versus 65.2% male and 0.7% transgender applicants.

The received applications for the programme not only featured applicants from the more urbanized cities but from far flung districts including Kech, Nushki and Sherani in Balochistan, Bannu, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Hangu, LakkiMarwat and Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah, Rajanpur and Toba Tek Singh in Punjab, Sanghar, Sukkur and Umerkot in Sindh besides Skardu, Gilgit and Hunza in Gilgit Baltistan

In terms of sectors within the Cultural and Creative Industries, the applicants’ profiles on the longlist represented Cinema/Audio-Visual (14.8%), Cultural Management (14.8%), Design (31.1%), Digital Culture & Creative (14.8%), Media Arts (3.0%), Music (5.9%), Performing Arts (3.0%), Publishing (5.9%), and Visual Arts (6.7%).

The programme design is the outcome of a close collaboration and intensive deliberation between BNU, UNESCO and K-Fit teams and experts spanning many months. It is a fully-sponsored, action-packed, in-residence training package tailored to the needs of Pakistani creative businesses. The training methodology employs an indigenous case-study based approach offered at both early-stage and intermediate-stage start-up levels, delivered by national and international experts.

The week long program will conclude on November 2, 2019.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Raiwind Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Music Business Punjab Social Media Road Hangu Male Gilgit Baltistan Sukkur Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khushab Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Sanghar Dir Malakand Skardu Nushki August September October November 2019 National University Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

Sahiwal Encounter Case: PM directs Punjab govt to ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan’s big jump on World Bank’s index welc ..

12 minutes ago

Realme To Soon Launch Mobile Accessories Portfolio ..

18 minutes ago

Mualana Fazl rejects govt's plan of banning Ansar ..

20 minutes ago

U.S. jobless claims decrease last week

23 minutes ago

Rupee stands stable against US dollar in interbank ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.