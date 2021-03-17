UrduPoint.com
UNICEF Trains PTCs In 680 Schools Of KP's Tribal Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:11 PM

UNICEF trains PTCs in 680 schools of KP's tribal districts

United Nations International Fund for Children (UNICEF) Pakistan has supported activation and training of 680 Parent Teachers' Councils (PTCs) in 680 schools of the newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

United Nations International Fund for Children (UNICEF) Pakistan has supported activation and training of 680 Parent Teachers' Councils (PTCs) in 680 schools of the newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As many as 2,190 PTC members including 1,164 females were trained on the roles and responsibilities and safe functioning of schools in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Khyber, Kurrum and Orakzai districts, said a document of the UNICEF Pakistan.

These PTCs were now receiving conditional grants based on the School Improvement Plans (SIPs) which were developed during the training sessions, it said.

UNICEF Pakistan document also added that 11 prefabricated school units were completed and handed over to the district departments of education in South Waziristan district, 534 students (including 208 girls) and 21 teachers (including 9 female teachers) were directly benefitting from these schools.

"Enrolment of these schools is likely to be increased after the schools re-open," the document underscored.

The PTC training and commencement would help in improving student and teacher relationship for safe functioning of schools along with a better coordination with parents.

The mechanism would help improve teaching techniques and enhance student confidence particularly of girls to study in a peaceful environment free conservative bias.

The newly merged districts after a long decade violence had achieved peace after many sacrifices whereas better education facilities for tribal children would help raise a new generation of quality students and future leaders of the nation, the document said.

