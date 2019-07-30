Uniform charter for every university soon: Raja Yasir

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayun Srfraz Tuesday said the government wants to put all universities under uniform charter to manage the administrative affairs of all the public sector universities.

He was addressing the participants of Jhang University's syndicate meeting which approved five agenda items here at the committee room of the new Minister block.

Vice Chancellor of the Jhang University Dr. Shahid Muneer, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, HED Additional Secretary Tariq Hameed Bhatti and other members attended the meeting.

The minister said that to manage sub campuses far away from the main campus in remote areas became too difficult that is why government is planning to attach all the sub-campuses with the universities present in the same district.

He added that government is discouraging the concept of open sub-campus.

He explained that government colleges could only be affiliated with the universities located within the same district.

He said that a world class university to be established in every division that will look after all universities in its respective division and funds have been allocated in current budget for 6 new universities.

Talking about community colleges, Minister said that different subjects according to demand of job market, would be offered in community colleges whereas 2 years Associate Degree will soon replace 2 year graduation degree, he added.