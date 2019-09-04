Uniform curriculum to be imposed till March next year: Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said in first phase, a uniform curriculum would be applicabled from 1 to five classes in all schools till March next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said in first phase, a uniform curriculum would be applicabled from 1 to five classes in all schools till March next year.

The National Curriculum Council has been set up to evolve consensus among stakeholders for uniform standards of education across the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said a uniform standard syllabus would be studied in all schools including government, private and seminaries to provide quality education to the students. No compromise will be made on the standard of education and curriculum would be crafted keeping in view the international standards, he added.

Shafqat Mahmood said the ministry had started registration of seminaries to include them in national mainstream and clarified that no seminary could be operated without registration.