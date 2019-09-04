UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uniform Curriculum To Be Imposed Till March Next Year: Shafqat Mahmood

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:04 PM

Uniform curriculum to be imposed till March next year: Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said in first phase, a uniform curriculum would be applicabled from 1 to five classes in all schools till March next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said in first phase, a uniform curriculum would be applicabled from 1 to five classes in all schools till March next year.

The National Curriculum Council has been set up to evolve consensus among stakeholders for uniform standards of education across the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said a uniform standard syllabus would be studied in all schools including government, private and seminaries to provide quality education to the students. No compromise will be made on the standard of education and curriculum would be crafted keeping in view the international standards, he added.

Shafqat Mahmood said the ministry had started registration of seminaries to include them in national mainstream and clarified that no seminary could be operated without registration.

Related Topics

Education March All From Government

Recent Stories

Putin Shares Advantages of Contracted Ka-226T Heli ..

2 minutes ago

UAE’s development plans, strategies can only be ..

21 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2020 widens scope to include ..

21 minutes ago

Two Emiratis join AFC&#039;s observer membership

21 minutes ago

Manchester City Global Trophy Tour makes stop at E ..

21 minutes ago

AJK govt. moves to address grievances of forward a ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.