Uniform curriculum to bring revolution in education sector: Education Minister GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gilgit-Baltistan Education Minister Raja Muhammad Azam Khan has said that uniform curriculum, introduced across the country, would bring an educational revolution along with brightening the future of our new generation

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Education Minister Raja Muhammad Azam Khan has said that uniform curriculum, introduced across the country, would bring an educational revolution along with brightening the future of our new generation.

Addressing the inaugural function of a four-day workshop on National Curriculum Preparation in Gilgit as the chief guest, education Minister said after the completion of Primary curriculum in Pakistan it was hoped that with this continuity the middle and matriculation curriculum would be ready soon.

He said that it would be introduced in schools which would end the class system in the country and the rich and the poor would study the same curriculum.

He said that the modern vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the efforts of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and his team were brightening the educational future of the country.

Addressing the function Federal Joint Education Advisor Rafiq Tahir said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first national leader of the country who formulated education policy in the first cabinet meeting after coming to power.

He said that today it was acceptable for all schools of thought in the country and a uniform curriculum was being introduced. He said that positive decisions of the country's leadership put nations on the path of development.

Earlier, Director General Schools Gilgit-Baltistan Majeed Khan welcomed the uniform curriculum in the country and paid tributes to the national leadership and educationists across the country for completing the primary education curriculum in the country.

Director Curriculum GB Abdul Hakim also addressed the function and thanked the participants.