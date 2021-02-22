UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uniform Curriculum To Bring Revolution In Education Sector: Education Minister GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Uniform curriculum to bring revolution in education sector: Education Minister GB

Gilgit-Baltistan Education Minister Raja Muhammad Azam Khan has said that uniform curriculum, introduced across the country, would bring an educational revolution along with brightening the future of our new generation

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Education Minister Raja Muhammad Azam Khan has said that uniform curriculum, introduced across the country, would bring an educational revolution along with brightening the future of our new generation.

Addressing the inaugural function of a four-day workshop on National Curriculum Preparation in Gilgit as the chief guest, education Minister said after the completion of Primary curriculum in Pakistan it was hoped that with this continuity the middle and matriculation curriculum would be ready soon.

He said that it would be introduced in schools which would end the class system in the country and the rich and the poor would study the same curriculum.

He said that the modern vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the efforts of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and his team were brightening the educational future of the country.

Addressing the function Federal Joint Education Advisor Rafiq Tahir said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first national leader of the country who formulated education policy in the first cabinet meeting after coming to power.

He said that today it was acceptable for all schools of thought in the country and a uniform curriculum was being introduced. He said that positive decisions of the country's leadership put nations on the path of development.

Earlier, Director General Schools Gilgit-Baltistan Majeed Khan welcomed the uniform curriculum in the country and paid tributes to the national leadership and educationists across the country for completing the primary education curriculum in the country.

Director Curriculum GB Abdul Hakim also addressed the function and thanked the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Education Gilgit Baltistan Same All Cabinet

Recent Stories

PITB Partners with 1LINK to enhance Payments Lands ..

6 minutes ago

China's CGTN Applies to French Media Regulator for ..

43 seconds ago

Iran says IAEA chief visit led to 'significant ach ..

45 seconds ago

PTI working for the development of education in th ..

47 seconds ago

Grant to kickstart Dubai Sports Council’s footba ..

15 minutes ago

European stock markets slide at open

51 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.