UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uniform Education Curriculum At Primary Level From Next Educational Year: Ziaullah Bangash

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:04 PM

Uniform education curriculum at primary level from next educational year: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash Monday said a uniform education curriculum at primary level would be introduced across the country from next educational session

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash Monday said a uniform education curriculum at Primary level would be introduced across the country from next educational session.

Speaking during a meeting of Standing Committee on Education here, he said that KP education department has taken lead by initiating board examination at middle level while for ninth, tenth and intermediate the joint examinations would be started in phases.

On the occasion, Chairman of the committee Taj Muhammad asked the education department to consult all stakeholders about board examination for eighth grade and for facilitation and information of the students issue a notification of board examination at earliest.

Education Advisor Ziaullah Bangash informed the committee that provincial government timely issued notification regarding board examination however private schools were adopting delaying tactics in this regard despite the court's verdict of February 2018 to hold board examination from next year.

He said private schools had still not applied for provision of new books for board examination, adding that whatsoever step the government takes and introduces reforms that are in vital interest of students and masses.

Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry informed the committee that soon education department would present its suggestions over board examination in the light of opinions of all stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee MPAs Sardar Hussain Babak, Asif Khan, Mian Nisar Gul, Zinat Bibi and Abdul Ghafar and Secretary Education Nadeem Afzal and officers of Education department.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Lead February 2018 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

I'm not liberal-corrupt and nor hypocrite, says Bi ..

38 minutes ago

10 outlaws held; narcotics and weapons recovered i ..

1 minute ago

'Islamabad Eat' food festival witnesses a great tu ..

1 minute ago

PHA to ensure facilities for special persons at pa ..

1 minute ago

Three-day book fair opens at Women University

1 minute ago

Venice comes up for air after week of record flood ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.