Uniform education curriculum at primary level from next educational year: Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangash Monday said a uniform education curriculum at Primary level would be introduced across the country from next educational session.

Speaking during a meeting of Standing Committee on Education here, he said that KP education department has taken lead by initiating board examination at middle level while for ninth, tenth and intermediate the joint examinations would be started in phases.

On the occasion, Chairman of the committee Taj Muhammad asked the education department to consult all stakeholders about board examination for eighth grade and for facilitation and information of the students issue a notification of board examination at earliest.

Education Advisor Ziaullah Bangash informed the committee that provincial government timely issued notification regarding board examination however private schools were adopting delaying tactics in this regard despite the court's verdict of February 2018 to hold board examination from next year.

He said private schools had still not applied for provision of new books for board examination, adding that whatsoever step the government takes and introduces reforms that are in vital interest of students and masses.

Secretary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry informed the committee that soon education department would present its suggestions over board examination in the light of opinions of all stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee MPAs Sardar Hussain Babak, Asif Khan, Mian Nisar Gul, Zinat Bibi and Abdul Ghafar and Secretary Education Nadeem Afzal and officers of Education department.