Universities, colleges to reopen in Myanmar

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Myanmar's public universities and degree colleges, which were suspended two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen from May 12, state-run media reported on Thursday.

According to the Education Ministry, all arts and science universities and education degree colleges in the Southeast Asian country will resume all classes and courses from May 12.

Students who passed the matriculation exam in the 2019-20 academic year can also join the first-year classes, the ministry said.

The ministry also said classes for other part-time students from arts and science universities will open in September and October.

Meanwhile, universities will open the first year's classes in November for the students who will pass the matriculation exam in the 2021-22 academic year, said the ministry.

The move came after the country eased COVID-19 restrictions including allowing gatherings of 400 people in public places.

As of March 29, the country had administered more than 49.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide, showed the health ministry's latest data on Wednesday.