UrduPoint.com

Universities, Colleges To Reopen In Myanmar

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 02:09 PM

Universities, colleges to reopen in Myanmar

Myanmar's public universities and degree colleges, which were suspended two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen from May 12, state-run media reported on Thursday

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Myanmar's public universities and degree colleges, which were suspended two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen from May 12, state-run media reported on Thursday.

According to the Education Ministry, all arts and science universities and education degree colleges in the Southeast Asian country will resume all classes and courses from May 12.

Students who passed the matriculation exam in the 2019-20 academic year can also join the first-year classes, the ministry said.

The ministry also said classes for other part-time students from arts and science universities will open in September and October.

Meanwhile, universities will open the first year's classes in November for the students who will pass the matriculation exam in the 2021-22 academic year, said the ministry.

The move came after the country eased COVID-19 restrictions including allowing gatherings of 400 people in public places.

As of March 29, the country had administered more than 49.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide, showed the health ministry's latest data on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Education March May September October November Media All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

Bangladesh overtakes Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

18 minutes ago
 Cuba reports 814 new COVID-19 cases

Cuba reports 814 new COVID-19 cases

15 seconds ago
 U.S. crude oil production up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil production up last week: EIA

16 seconds ago
 China's factory activity shrinks as Covid hits eco ..

China's factory activity shrinks as Covid hits economy

20 seconds ago
 PM to address the nation tonight: Fawad

PM to address the nation tonight: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 320,743 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 320,743 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.