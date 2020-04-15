Universities' consortium starts free counseling sessions for students

Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPPS) Pakistan has decided to provide country-wide free counseling to students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPPS) Pakistan has decided to provide country-wide free counseling to students.

National Coordinator of the Universities' consortium Murtaza Noor Wednesday told APP that the step was being taken in collaboration with Young Psychologists Association.

He said in that regard, the IUCPPS in collaboration with other partners has decided to start country-wide educational counseling and psychological therapy sessions for students.

He said International Students Convention and Expo was also partnering the consortium for provision of free counseling services to the students across the country.

The aim of these sessions was to make students mentally strong so they could face and handle the current challenges, he added.