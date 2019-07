(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : All classes will remain suspended at Karachi University, Dow University of Health Sciences - its affiliated institutions and Jinnah Sindh Medical University on Tuesday. According to administrative authorities of the concerned universities scheduled exams (if any) for the day have also been postponed and fresh dates would be announced later on.

Meanwhile Sindh education Department has already announced closure of all public and private schools and colleges across the province for Tuesday due to severe weather conditions.