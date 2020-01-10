Universities must be connected with communities: Vice Chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Universities are an integral part of the institutional system of a society and they can trigger a social change by interacting and connecting with the communities they serve.

Vice Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar said this here on Friday while talking to representatives of the local community.

He argued that historically universities had been leading the institutions to connect society with knowledge and innovation. All academic departments of a university must be deeply connected wit their corresponding social institutions.

"The scientific community at a university must interact with local stakeholder to constantly enrich their knowledge and connect their activities with global best practices," he said.

The VC said that various academic departments of a university could help in bring about a social change like inculcation of respect for rule of law, responsible social behaviour, high moral values and coherence.

He further said, "The University Law school must work to improve rule of law and professional training of lawyers and update the local legal paraphernalia while Biochemistry department must guide and update their local food and agriculture departments."