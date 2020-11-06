UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Universities Must Promote Exchange Of Experiences Through Cooperation: Shafqat Mehmood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:32 PM

Universities must promote exchange of experiences through cooperation: Shafqat Mehmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said that universities must promote exchange of experiences through mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Friday said that universities must promote exchange of experiences through mutual cooperation.

He stated this during a meeting with President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi who called on him.

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Education felicitated Dr. Hathal on assuming duties as IIUI's President and wished him luck for achieving the set goals.

While appreciating the role of IIUI in society building and services, Shafqat Mehmood assured of maximum support to IIUI. He said universities must be given opportunities for linkages.

Talking on bilateral relations, the Minister said that Pakistan gave great importance to relations with Saudi Arabia as both are time tested friends.

He added that brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia go back decades and those are getting stronger by every passing day.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interests including sharing experiences in distance learning, initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in societies building were discussed.

Earlier, IIUI President briefed the Education Minister on IIUI's vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence.

IIUI President vowed that he will be in the leading ranks to seek guidance and extending cooperation with the ministry as per aspirations of the Minister for improvements in higher education. Dr. Hathal said that IIUI will be keen to enhance its ties with the universities across the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Exchange Education Saudi Arabia International Islamic University Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Tenco Brings Camon 16 Photography Contest For Its ..

5 minutes ago

PA moved call attention notice over death of farme ..

20 minutes ago

&#039;DEWA’s Enterprise Agility from Leading to ..

33 minutes ago

UAE leaders extend sympathies to Vietnamese Presid ..

33 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes “leave” over PM’s vis ..

41 minutes ago

Protest rallies held against French President's in ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.