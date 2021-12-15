Universities' role stressed for making country economically strong

A renowned researcher Dr. Dawood Mamoon has underlined the need for taking tangible measures to promote research culture to effectively utilize indigenous resources and economically make the country Asian Tiger

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :A renowned researcher Dr. Dawood Mamoon has underlined the need for taking tangible measures to promote research culture to effectively utilize indigenous resources and economically make the country Asian Tiger.

"Pakistan has traditionally been a consumer economy to modern technologies and its path to becoming an Asian tiger is stalled with lack of capacity to generate a process of learning and creating indigenous supply chain that is utilised to build modern technologies to bring efficiency to local industry and production," Prof.Dr Dawood Mamoon who is currently serving as director Offices of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at Superior University observed while talking to APP.

In this regard, he added, the consolidated efforts by each university to improve the research culture in Pakistan especially in emerging and new technologies may create an environment whereby innovation takes place that provides better context to the local needs of Pakistan's technology path and may align national industrial development with international needs.

He was of the view that the educated human resource would be utilized into different sectors of the economy that were the direct beneficiary of the local innovation landscape providing new technologies to the doorstep of the industry efficiently and cheaply.

Replying to a question, Dr memon, who got PhD degree from Erasmus University, Netherlands, said the technology gap that was prevalent in countries like Pakistan when compared to US, EU and China, had been a matter of concern to the government of Pakistan, across the political spectrum and irrespective of the ruling polity.

Currently, he opined, the services sector that represented well developed and educated human resource had traditionally been contributing to demand driven economic prosperity of Pakistan especially since early 2000s when financial liberalisation and regulatory decentralisation took place.

Pakistan's services industry blossomed with a steep facilitation of financial and regulatory services to the population bringing demand driven economy to higher economic growth patterns.

However, with weak local supply chains representing traditional instead of modern technologies for Pakistani industrial and agricultural sectors hampered the trajectory of economic progress of the country.

He added that the concern has been an outcome of Pakistan's limiting export capacity that relies less on value added products but more on traditional cash crops like cotton.

Even the efficiency of the agricultural sector has been declining due to absence of technical improvisation whereby new technologies have not been adopted to bring efficiency to the agricultural produce, he added.

He said that ORIC office has initiated a series of round table conferences whereby the participant institutions make up the Consortium of universities comprising of GCU, UAF and COMSTECH and these efforts would result in increasing and centralizing research funding, publication, collaboration, capability development, dissemination and commercialization.

Answering a question, he said that during the initial deliberations of the first round table, it was mutually agreed upon by the Consortium to identify challenges to current research innovation and commercialization regime in academia.

He said that the private sector could also play a role in this regard and the private limited companies that have been dominating the national industrial landscape could expand their businesses and have regional and international footprints becoming multinationals.