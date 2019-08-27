UrduPoint.com
Universities' Students Hold Independence Day's Ceremony At Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:41 PM

Students from 27 universities, 23 colleges and some schools from all over the country participated in a magnificent-colourful event, held here on Tuesday at the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to mark the Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Students from 27 universities, 23 colleges and some schools from all over the country participated in a magnificent-colourful event, held here on Tuesday at the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to mark the Independence Day.

It was also joined by officers and employees of the AIOU. Besides speeches, national songs and a tableau were presented to signify the occasion. A tableau was offered depicting the peoples' love and enthusiasm for the country.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul Qayyum who presided over the event hoped that youth will make their best efforts in realizing the objectives of the Independent homeland.

The AIOU as a mega university will continue motivating its students to take part in the activities of the national interest and to keep remember their national heroes.

The VC also spoke about ongoing freedom struggle in the occupied Kashmir and said they are fully stand by the government and their armed forces providing due support to their Kashmir brothers and sisters getting rid of the Indian suppression.

"We are peace loving nation, he said adding that Pakistan is our recognition and identity that provided us respect and a free life and it must be our top priority to serve the country by all possible means", he said.

He urged the students to concentrate on acquiring knowledge and promoting positive thinking in their daily life, as well as taking active part in the country's social economic development.

Paying rich tribute to the leaders and workers of Pakistan Movement, the vice chancellor said the young generation needed to follow their footprints in a letter and spirit to fulfill the dream of separate motherland.

At the end prizes were distributed among the students for showing excellence performance in the respective competitions (Speeches and Mili-Naghma).

The event was jointly organized by the university's Directorate of Regional Services, Department of Pakistan Studies and the regional offices Islamabad.

Earlier, Director Students' Affairs Rana Tariq Javed highlighted the significant of the event.

