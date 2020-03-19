Universities to support govt initiatives for prevention of COVID-19. VC QAU

(@FahadShabbir)

The universities would work side by side with the government in prevention of COVID-19 through creating awareness, providing necessary support material and engaging students through alternative means of teaching and assessment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):The universities would work side by side with the government in prevention of COVID-19 through creating awareness, providing necessary support material and engaging students through alternative means of teaching and assessment.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad (QAU) and Chairman Vice Chancellors Committee Pakistan Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah on Thursday in a meeting with a delegation of Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) led by National Coordinator IUCPSS Murtaza Noor.

Dr Muhammad Ali being an expert in biotechnology clearly spoken about this pandemic and emphasized on social distancing in this critical situation as the transmission rate of this virus from person to person is much faster than any of the virus before.

He insisted over change of life styles by avoiding handshakes using sanitizers, adopting healthy habits and other precautionary measures prescribed by the virologists for the time unless this issue is resolved.

Coming to the targets, he said that Universities are playing their best role for coping with this problem. He also appreciated the efforts of University of Punjab and National University of Science and Technology (NUST) regarding preparation of diagnostic kits.

"I have asked the faculty of QAU to prepare sanitizers of good quality with less prices comparatively to the market and distribute them in QAU employees and then countrywide" he added.

To a question about universities' lock down and future plans, he clarified that we should not have to take these vacations as holidays. The globe is on threat, Pakistan is in the emergency situation, and these vacations are only for assuring the isolation and discouraging social gatherings, he maintained.

Furthermore, he said that we are careful about the educational loss of our students, therefore QAU has started online assessment in various departments which will be provided soon in all departments.

He said QAU has Learning Management System and Campus Management System which will be used for this purpose.

In addition, he said that different applications like Google classroom, Microsoft and other related software could be utilised in this regard.

He said the data in form of video, audio and contents would be shared with each and every student both online and offline by using WhatsApp, YouTube and other means so that every student could get access to the material.

"We are on board with Allama Iqbal Open University for taking their assistance and they have ensured their collaboration in arranging virtual & workshop mode classes and other online learning methodologies" he remarked.

He said if the crisis goes beyond April, 5th 2020 then even we are planning to conduct online examinations.

He also highlighted the role of young students who are in their native villages and homes, saying that they are ambassadors in current situation, and urged them to play positive role by starting awareness at community level for describing the precautionary measures about this virus.

He was of the view that Pakistan is one of the most charitable nations in the world and suggested that the government should have to open an account on immediate basis for collection of funds to cope this disaster.

He said that being a country we are not poor, we have a number of generous people and philanthropists who are socially responsible and they will have to share their part for welfare of the country.

He urged masses that being a nation we have to take a special care of community working on daily wages. He said that they are suffering worst in this crisis and we have to look after them by playing our individual part.

VC QAU lauded the efforts of IUCPSS for initiating the countrywide awareness campaign regarding COVID-19 and emphasized that we all have to play effective role in this critical time through behaving responsibly and intelligently.